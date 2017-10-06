ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Cut by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Waldron LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 44.5% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $213,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 49.70 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $60.48 billion. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/conocophillips-cop-holdings-cut-by-pineno-levin-ford-asset-management-inc.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. BidaskClub upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank set a $54.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.