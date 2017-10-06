Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last month, Conagra’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s adjusted earnings for first-quarter fiscal 2018 came in 17.9% higher than the year-ago tally. Robust sales of on-trend products, diligent acquisitions and strategic restructuring moves are anticipated to bolster results in the quarters ahead. In addition, increased supply-chain productivity, existing volume strategy and improved price-mix are likely to boost the company’s near-term margins. However, dismal volumes and increased slotting dues associated with new innovation investments might weigh over near-term top-line results. Also, lower organic sales and higher-than-expected inflation rate might hurt margin-growth opportunities going forward. Stiff industry rivalry also remains a major cause of concern.”

Get Conagra Brands Inc. alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) opened at 34.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/conagra-brands-inc-cag-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 60.28%.

Conagra Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $200,848.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32,666.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.7% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.