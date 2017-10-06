Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 797,476 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 157,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

The company’s market capitalization is $77.54 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $61.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post ($4.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

