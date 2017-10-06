Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Shares of Compugen (NASDAQ CGEN) traded down 2.63% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561 shares. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The firm’s market cap is $189.18 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Compugen will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,236,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,391 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 104.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 285,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 69,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 8.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. is a therapeutic discovery company. The Company focuses on infrastructure to discover drug targets and develop therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates. The Company’s pipeline primarily consists of early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on drug targets discovered by the Company, primarily immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates.

