Comparing Shake Shack (SHAK) & Ruby Tuesday (RT)

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) and Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shake Shack and Ruby Tuesday, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack 1 6 4 0 2.27 Ruby Tuesday 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shake Shack currently has a consensus price target of $36.73, suggesting a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Shake Shack’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Ruby Tuesday.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Ruby Tuesday shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Shake Shack shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Ruby Tuesday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shake Shack and Ruby Tuesday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack 4.70% 8.71% 3.29% Ruby Tuesday -11.15% -5.30% -2.30%

Risk and Volatility

Shake Shack has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruby Tuesday has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shake Shack and Ruby Tuesday’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack $315.90 million 2.73 $49.67 million $0.58 57.33 Ruby Tuesday $951.97 million 0.14 $29.49 million ($1.76) -1.26

Shake Shack has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ruby Tuesday. Ruby Tuesday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shake Shack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shake Shack beats Ruby Tuesday on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc. operates roadside burger stands. The Company serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The Company’s signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The Company’s domestic menu includes a range of signature items, such as the ShackBurger, SmokeShack, Shack-cago Dog, ‘Shroom Burger, seasonal frozen custard, hand-spun shakes, concretes, ShackMeister Ale, and Shack Red and Shack White wines. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks in 13 countries and 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia. Its burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism potato bun.

About Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept. As of March 1, 2016, the Company operated 729 Ruby Tuesday restaurants in 44 states, 13 foreign countries, and Guam, and there were 16 Lime Fresh restaurants in two states. Of those restaurants, it owned and operated approximately 649 Ruby Tuesday restaurants and franchised over 80 Ruby Tuesday restaurants, which consisted of 28 domestic and 52 international restaurants. It also owned and operated over eight Lime Fresh restaurants and franchised eight Lime Fresh domestic restaurants. The Company’s corporate-owned and operated restaurants are concentrated primarily in the Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest of the United States.

