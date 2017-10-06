Comparing MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) & The Competition

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Healthcare REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MedEquities Realty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

MedEquities Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. MedEquities Realty Trust pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.2% and pay out 125.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MedEquities Realty Trust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedEquities Realty Trust 1 1 6 0 2.63 MedEquities Realty Trust Competitors 128 705 640 12 2.36

MedEquities Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies have a potential upside of 3.12%. Given MedEquities Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MedEquities Realty Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MedEquities Realty Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio MedEquities Realty Trust $56.96 million $46.67 million 33.94 MedEquities Realty Trust Competitors $863.81 million $523.61 million 39.22

MedEquities Realty Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MedEquities Realty Trust. MedEquities Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MedEquities Realty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedEquities Realty Trust 32.68% 5.58% 3.52% MedEquities Realty Trust Competitors 38.21% 7.68% 3.77%

Summary

MedEquities Realty Trust peers beat MedEquities Realty Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings. As of September 30, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included 24 healthcare facilities and one healthcare-related debt investment.

