Comparing Lydall (LDL) and Its Rivals

Lydall (NYSE: LDL) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lydall to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lydall shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lydall has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lydall and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lydall Competitors 44 290 286 7 2.41

Lydall presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Lydall’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall 6.56% 17.43% 9.51% Lydall Competitors -24.03% 10.43% 4.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lydall and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $640.28 million $92.46 million 23.55 Lydall Competitors $696.10 million $107.92 million 50.00

Lydall’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lydall. Lydall is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lydall beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers. The Performance Materials segment includes filtration, thermal insulation and life sciences filtration businesses. The Technical Nonwovens segment includes its industrial filtration and advanced materials products. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment includes its metal parts and related tooling used in automotive applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment includes its fiber parts business and related tooling used in automotive applications. Its Filtration products include LydAir MG (Micro-Glass) Air Filtration Media, LydAir MB (Melt Blown) Air Filtration Media and Arioso Membrane Composite Media.

