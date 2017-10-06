Comparing Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) & Kate Spade & Co (KATE)

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) and Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Kate Spade & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Kate Spade & Co shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Kate Spade & Co’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $6.65 billion 0.07 $545.70 million ($5.48) -0.42 Kate Spade & Co N/A N/A N/A $1.11 16.66

Ascena Retail Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kate Spade & Co. Ascena Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kate Spade & Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kate Spade & Co has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Kate Spade & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -16.05% 3.13% 0.90% Kate Spade & Co 0.44% 1.11% 0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ascena Retail Group and Kate Spade & Co, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 1 7 0 0 1.88 Kate Spade & Co 1 13 1 0 2.00

Ascena Retail Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 67.39%. Kate Spade & Co has a consensus price target of $20.04, suggesting a potential upside of 8.39%. Given Ascena Retail Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ascena Retail Group is more favorable than Kate Spade & Co.

Summary

Ascena Retail Group beats Kate Spade & Co on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands. The Justice segment offers apparel to girls who are aged 6 to 12. The Lane Bryant segment offers apparel to female customers in plus-sizes 14-28. The maurices segment offers women’s casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, active wear and accessories. The dressbarn segment consists of the specialty retail, outlet and e-commerce operations of the dressbarn brand. The Catherines segment offers classic apparel and accessories to female customers for wear-to-work and casual lifestyles. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated approximately 4,900 stores in 49 United States’ states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Kate Spade & Co Company Profile

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. It operates through three segments. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America. The KATE SPADE International segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in international markets, which operates principally in Japan, Asia (excluding Japan), Europe and Latin America). The Adelington Design Group segment primarily consists of exclusive arrangements to supply jewelry for the LIZ CLAIBORNE and MONET brands. In addition, the Adelington Design Group segment serves J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. (JCPenney) through exclusive supplier agreements for the LIZ CLAIBORNE and MONET jewelry lines. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 98 the United States Specialty Retail Stores; 35 Foreign Specialty Retail Stores; 65 the United States Outlet Stores; 17 Foreign Outlet Stores, and 54 Concessions.

