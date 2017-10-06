Comparing Achaogen (AKAO) & Its Peers

Achaogen (NASDAQ: AKAO) is one of 294 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Achaogen to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Achaogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Achaogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Achaogen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen $35.51 million -$68.05 million -5.03 Achaogen Competitors $473.33 million $171.79 million -7.10

Achaogen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Achaogen. Achaogen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Achaogen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen 0 1 8 0 2.89 Achaogen Competitors 724 3160 11774 263 2.73

Achaogen presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 28.36%. Given Achaogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Achaogen is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Achaogen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen -281.88% -86.24% -51.32% Achaogen Competitors -5,541.21% -391.90% -42.60%

Risk & Volatility

Achaogen has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achaogen’s rivals have a beta of 6.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 561% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE). Plazomicin is an intravenous aminoglycoside antibiotic. The Company has developed plazomicin by chemically modifying sisomicin, a naturally occurring aminoglycoside, in order to overcome common aminoglycoside resistance mechanisms. The Company has a portfolio of small molecule and antibody programs. The Company’s Early Development programs include C-Scape and LpxC.

