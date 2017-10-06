CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,282,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.41% of CommVault Systems worth $241,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 61.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) opened at 62.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1097.37 and a beta of 1.40.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,072 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $181,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 8,000 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,191,549.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,247 shares of company stock worth $3,521,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, September 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

