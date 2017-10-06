Community Bankers Trust Corp. (ESXB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Community Bankers Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:ESXB) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Community Bankers Trust Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Community Bankers Trust Corp. alerts:

Community Bankers Trust Corp. (NASDAQ ESXB) traded down 0.270% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.225. The company had a trading volume of 35,126 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.29 million and a PE ratio of 19.628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Community Bankers Trust Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Community Bankers Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Community Bankers Trust Corp. had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Community Bankers Trust Corp. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/community-bankers-trust-corp-esxb-rating-lowered-to-market-perform-at-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. State Street Corp bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust Corp. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp. by 1,611.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 199,153 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp. in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp. in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp. in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000.

About Community Bankers Trust Corp.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in a general commercial banking business and provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses, including individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services and safe deposit box facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.