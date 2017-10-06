Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (UNIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNIT. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. in a report on Monday, June 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (NASDAQ UNIT) traded down 3.590% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.469. 1,492,651 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.71 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $30.66.

Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.96%. Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Heard purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $100,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,302.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenny Gunderman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,044.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $297,116 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,736,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc.

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

