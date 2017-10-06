Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 600 Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Jabil Circuit were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Jabil Circuit by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after buying an additional 43,628 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Jabil Circuit by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 141,140 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Jabil Circuit by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 249,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil Circuit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 502,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Jabil Circuit by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 113,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE JBL) traded up 0.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. 274,628 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.59. Jabil Circuit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Jabil Circuit had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Jabil Circuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Circuit, Inc. will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Circuit declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jabil Circuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil Circuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,807,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,446 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

