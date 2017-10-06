Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group Inc. alerts:

CIGI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $75.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) traded up 0.39% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,288 shares. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/colliers-international-group-inc-cigi-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Colliers International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,700,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,102,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,572,000 after purchasing an additional 73,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.