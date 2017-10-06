Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Given News Impact Rating of 0.06

News articles about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cognex Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.174956559917 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ CGNX) opened at 115.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Cognex Corporation had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cognex Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognex Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognex Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $1,011,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $513,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,242,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

