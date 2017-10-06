Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 2,820 ($37.41) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCH. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.47) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca Cola HBC AG to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.88) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 1,950 ($25.87) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,307.82 ($30.61).

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON CCH) opened at 2539.00 on Friday. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 1,602.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,682.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 9.24 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,584.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,319.52.

In other Coca Cola HBC AG news, insider JAN GUSTAVSSON acquired 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,240 ($29.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,329.60 ($3,090.06). Also, insider Michalis Imellos acquired 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,591 ($34.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,114.13 ($1,477.82). Insiders acquired a total of 223 shares of company stock worth $528,701 over the last ninety days.

About Coca Cola HBC AG

Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

