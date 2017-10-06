CoBiz Financial Inc. (COBZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on COBZ. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CoBiz Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.13.

Get CoBiz Financial Inc. alerts:

Shares of CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) traded up 0.78% on Monday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 163,126 shares. The firm has a market cap of $798.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. CoBiz Financial has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.88 million. CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 21.97%. Equities analysts predict that CoBiz Financial will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/cobiz-financial-inc-cobz-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine.html.

In other CoBiz Financial news, COO Richard J. Dalton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Page sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $142,447.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,884.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,543 shares of company stock worth $488,016. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COBZ. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoBiz Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoBiz Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoBiz Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CoBiz Financial by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,819,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 524,536 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and related services through its subsidiaries, CoBiz Bank (Bank), CoBiz Insurance, Inc and CoBiz IM, Inc (CoBiz IM). The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Fee-Based Lines, and Corporate Support and Other.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CoBiz Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoBiz Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.