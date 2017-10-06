Coach, Inc. (COH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COH. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 target price on Coach and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Coach to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Coach in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS AG decreased their target price on Coach from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Coach in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coach currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.06.

Coach (NYSE:COH) traded up 0.05% on Thursday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,062 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. Coach has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Coach had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coach will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Coach’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

In other news, SVP Melinda Brown sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $340,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Kahn sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $187,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,030.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coach by 90.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,344 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,024,000 after purchasing an additional 633,309 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coach by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coach in the first quarter worth $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coach by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Coach by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,483 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coach Company Profile

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

