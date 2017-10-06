CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1,250.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 18,910.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,258 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) opened at 23.96 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

