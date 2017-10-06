CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CNA Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded CNA Financial Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNA Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,326 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25. CNA Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. CNA Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Corporation will post $3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO D Craig Mense sold 23,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,234,877.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,548 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,657.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial Corporation by 111.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial Corporation by 16.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial Corporation by 6.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Corporation in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Corporation in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core. Its Specialty segment provides a range of professional, financial, and specialty property, and casualty products and services.

