CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy Corporation were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy Corporation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,296,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy Corporation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CMS Energy Corporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy Corporation by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 145,122 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy Corporation alerts:

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. 573,429 shares of the stock traded hands. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. CMS Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy Corporation from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CMS Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of CMS Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

In related news, insider Garrick J. Rochow sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $95,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,517.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 6,336 shares of CMS Energy Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $296,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,836 shares of company stock worth $561,118. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/cms-energy-corporation-cms-shares-sold-by-new-england-asset-management-inc.html.

CMS Energy Corporation Profile

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.