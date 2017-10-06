CME Group (CME) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.12

Headlines about CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CME Group earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4507212433212 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of CME Group (NASDAQ CME) opened at 138.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average is $123.13. CME Group has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $138.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 46.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

In other news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 21,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $2,702,660.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,985.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,244 shares of company stock worth $6,021,890. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

