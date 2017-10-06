Clorox Co (CLX) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.39.

Clorox (NYSE CLX) opened at 128.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 52-week low of $111.24 and a 52-week high of $141.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average is $134.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 171.29% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post $5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Foster sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,847.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,777.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $297,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,242 shares of company stock worth $2,944,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,402.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,542 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,008.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,323,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,164,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,829,000 after acquiring an additional 649,766 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,341,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,433,000 after acquiring an additional 265,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,341,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,728,000 after acquiring an additional 263,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

