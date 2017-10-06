Clinton Group Inc. Has $751,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (CME)

Clinton Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,535 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2,172.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,265,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,152,000 after buying an additional 26,065,883 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,228,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,728,000 after buying an additional 1,511,753 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,926,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,327,000 after buying an additional 1,366,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CME Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,379,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,496,000 after buying an additional 889,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,232,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,214,000 after buying an additional 806,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Shares of CME Group Inc. (CME) opened at 138.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $138.34. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.73.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. CME Group had a net margin of 46.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

In other news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 21,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $2,702,660.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 110,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,985.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $97,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,331.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,244 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,890. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

