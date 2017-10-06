Clinton Group Inc. Has $4.38 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (MET)

Clinton Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2,002.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Waldron LP raised its position in MetLife by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 6,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $24,439,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,006,000 after purchasing an additional 307,878 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 191,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE MET) opened at 52.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.59 and a beta of 1.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $53.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. MetLife had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

