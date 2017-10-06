Clinton Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Clinton Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) by 259.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,184,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5,222.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,977,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,522,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,219,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,453,000 after purchasing an additional 946,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,161,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,390,000 after purchasing an additional 236,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) opened at 19.45 on Friday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $22.52.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, June 9th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

