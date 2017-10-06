Clarus Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DHX Media Ltd. (DMQHF)

DHX Media Ltd. (OTC:DMQHF) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHX Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Clarus Securities analyst J. Mackay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Clarus Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DHX Media’s FY2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of DHX Media from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of DHX Media (DMQHF) traded up 0.0000% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.1618. DHX Media has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $557.66 million, a P/E ratio of 52.0225 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

