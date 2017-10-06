Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens & Northern Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2632360331108 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CZNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Citizens & Northern Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) traded up 0.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,135 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, CEO J Bradley Scovill acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,116.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Owlett III sold 11,000 shares of Citizens & Northern Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,882.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,954 shares of company stock valued at $271,002 and sold 35,519 shares valued at $796,203. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens & Northern Corp Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is community banking. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State.

