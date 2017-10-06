Citigroup Inc. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paddy Power Betfair Plc (PPB)

Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc (LON:PPB) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8,700 ($115.40) price target on the stock.

PPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($132.64) price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC Holdings plc reduced their price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc from GBX 6,900 ($91.52) to GBX 5,700 ($75.61) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 9,800 ($129.99) to GBX 7,500 ($99.48) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Investec cut shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from £100 ($132.64) to GBX 6,970 ($92.45) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,603.85 ($114.12).

Paddy Power Betfair Plc (PPB) opened at 7710.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,174.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,967.68. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.48 billion. Paddy Power Betfair Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,635.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 9,219.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

