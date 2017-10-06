Citigroup Inc. Raises Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Price Target to $22.00

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NYSE:ULH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Universal Logistics Holdings in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE ULH) traded up 5.475% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.097. 3,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $628.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.494. Universal Logistics Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Universal Logistics Holdings had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.10 million. Analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings in the first quarter worth $134,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,112,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 63,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter.

Universal Logistics Holdings Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc, formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc, is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment.

