Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in MCBC Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.30% of MCBC Holdings worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MCBC Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in MCBC Holdings by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in MCBC Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MCBC Holdings by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MCBC Holdings by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MCBC Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) opened at 21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.23. MCBC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.

MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. MCBC Holdings had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 443.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MCBC Holdings, Inc. will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCFT. TheStreet upgraded shares of MCBC Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCBC Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of MCBC Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Aegis began coverage on shares of MCBC Holdings in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MCBC Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/citigroup-inc-increases-holdings-in-mcbc-holdings-inc-mcft.html.

MCBC Holdings Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Receive News & Ratings for MCBC Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCBC Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.