Citigroup Inc. (C) Position Lessened by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC Holdings plc set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Citigroup Inc. (C) opened at 75.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $75.93. The company has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $15.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $344,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,494.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

