Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Vedanta Limited (VEDL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 5,897.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,059 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta Limited were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Vedanta Limited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta Limited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vedanta Limited by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Vedanta Limited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta Limited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vedanta Limited (VEDL) opened at 19.69 on Friday. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEDL shares. BidaskClub raised Vedanta Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Vedanta Limited from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited is a natural resource company engaged in the business of manufacturing copper and copper products, and aluminum and aluminum products. The Company’s segments include Copper, which consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod and anode slime, including from purchased concentrate and manufacturing of precious metal from anode slime, sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid; Iron ore; Aluminium, which consists of manufacturing of alumina and various aluminum products; Power, which consists of power, including power facilities engaged in generation and sale of commercial power, and Other, which consists pig iron and metallurgical coke.

