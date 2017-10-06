Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,829,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial NV by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,986,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,128,000 after buying an additional 2,040,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial NV by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,204,000 after buying an additional 848,678 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial NV by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period.

CNHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) opened at 12.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.74.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. CNH Industrial NV had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

