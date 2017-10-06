Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NOVT)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Novanta worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Novanta by 2,150.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Novanta by 19.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta Inc. alerts:

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) opened at 45.95 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Novanta had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/citadel-advisors-llc-lowers-holdings-in-novanta-inc-novt.html.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.