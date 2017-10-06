Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,472 Varex Imaging (VREX)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Varex Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,715,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,784,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) opened at 33.03 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect.
