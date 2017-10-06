CIRCOR International (CIR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CIRCOR International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4490670714564 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE CIR) opened at 55.45 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $914.87 million, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems for markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy segment (Energy)) and CIRCOR Advanced Flow Solutions (Advanced Flow Solutions segment (AFS)).

