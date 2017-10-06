Cineworld Group plc’s (CINE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) in a report published on Thursday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 825 ($10.94) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.28) price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 750 ($9.95) price target on the stock. N+1 Singer raised shares of Cineworld Group plc to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 760 ($10.08) to GBX 770 ($10.21) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Investec reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.94) price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc from GBX 675 ($8.95) to GBX 800 ($10.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 772.08 ($10.24).

Get Cineworld Group plc alerts:

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON CINE) traded up 0.86% on Thursday, hitting GBX 701.00. 250,433 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.90 billion. Cineworld Group plc has a one year low of GBX 528.00 and a one year high of GBX 744.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 657.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 685.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/cineworld-group-plcs-cine-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Cineworld Group plc Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe and Israel (CEE & I). The Company has approximately 220 cinemas with over 2,010 screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.