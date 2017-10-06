CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) versus Safetyome & Growth (SAFE) Head-To-Head Contrast

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT) and Safetyome & Growth (NASDAQ:SAFE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and Safetyome & Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 113.53% 31.11% 14.74% Safetyome & Growth -31.66% -4.24% -1.54%

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Safetyome & Growth does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and Safetyome & Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust Corporation $257.20 million 3.72 $92.35 million N/A N/A Safetyome & Growth $22.71 million 14.95 $18.04 million N/A N/A

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Safetyome & Growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 98.2% of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and Safetyome & Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Safetyome & Growth 0 5 1 0 2.17

Safetyome & Growth has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Safetyome & Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safetyome & Growth is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust Corporation.

Summary

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation beats Safetyome & Growth on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIM Commercial Trust Corporation

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily invests in, owns, and operates Class A and office investments in urban communities throughout the United States. These communities are located in areas that include traditional downtown areas and suburban main streets. The Company’s segments are office, hotel, multifamily and lending. The products for its office segment primarily include rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The products for its multifamily segment include rental of apartments and other tenant services. The products for its hotel segment include revenues generated from the operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Company is managed by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P. (CIM), a vertically integrated, full-service investment manager.

About Safetyome & Growth

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is formed primarily to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases (GNLs). The Company’s portfolio consists of 12 properties, which includes Doubletree Seattle Airport, One Ally Center, Hilton Salt Lake, Doubletree Mission Valley, Doubletree Sonoma, Doubletree Durango, Dallas Market Center: Sheraton Suites, Northside Forsyth Hospital Medical Center, NASA/JPSS Headquarters, The Buckler Apartments, Dallas Market Center: Marriott Courtyard and Lock Up Self Storage Facility.

