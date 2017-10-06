Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.75 ($143.24).

Get Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA alerts:

Shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) opened at 122.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.25. The firm has a market cap of €22.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 12-month low of €92.11 and a 12-month high of €123.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) PT Set at €130.00 by Deutsche Bank AG” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/cie-gnrl-des-etblsmnts-michelin-sca-ml-pt-set-at-130-00-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (Michelin SCA) is a France-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tires for a variety of vehicles. In addition, it publishes maps and guides, and offers digital products and services. The Company’s main activity is the production of tires for passenger cars, two-wheeled vehicles, trucks, agricultural equipment and aircraft, among others, which are sold through such distribution divisions as Euromaster in Europe and TCI in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.