Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) PT Set at €130.00 by Deutsche Bank AG

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.75 ($143.24).
Shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) opened at 122.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.25. The firm has a market cap of €22.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 12-month low of €92.11 and a 12-month high of €123.85.
Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (Michelin SCA) is a France-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tires for a variety of vehicles. In addition, it publishes maps and guides, and offers digital products and services. The Company’s main activity is the production of tires for passenger cars, two-wheeled vehicles, trucks, agricultural equipment and aircraft, among others, which are sold through such distribution divisions as Euromaster in Europe and TCI in the United States.
