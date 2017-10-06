CIBC Raises Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) Price Target to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.67.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) opened at 42.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline Corp’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

In other news, insider Michael H. Dilger acquired 10,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.32 per share, with a total value of C$323,200.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corp Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

