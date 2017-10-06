Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, "Chuy's Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas."

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHUY. Stephens dropped their target price on Chuy’s Holdings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s Holdings in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Chuy’s Holdings to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chuy’s Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) opened at 21.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. Chuy’s Holdings has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of -0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings by 58.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

