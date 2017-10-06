Christopher M. Hall Sells 20,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Christopher M. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) opened at 9.23 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The company’s market capitalization is $312.83 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.58%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post ($0.92) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.2% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 98,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.6% in the second quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 26.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

