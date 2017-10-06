Christopher Brett Primiano Sells 1,500 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) SVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 1,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Brett Primiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,195 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $21,950.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) traded down 1.22% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. 35,647 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The stock’s market cap is $534.54 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 67,267.47% and a negative return on equity of 70.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post ($2.67) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KPTI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It has discovered and is developing small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein, XPO1.

