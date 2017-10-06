Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) opened at 310.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $295.11 and a one year high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post $7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg-shares-bought-by-employees-retirement-system-of-texas.html.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS AG lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.