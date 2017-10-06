Chico’s FAS’s (CHS) Buy Rating Reiterated at FBR & Co

FBR & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

“We hosted upbeat meetings with Chief Financial Officer Todd Vogensen, VP of Investor Relations Julie Lorigan and VP of Financial Planning and Analysis Jennifer Ellis last week at B. Rileys’s consumer conference in NYC. Management is being proactive in reevaluating its cost structure, which we expect to continue to benefit the bottom line, and implementing omni channel capabilities, though the overall traffic environment continues to be a headwind. When CHS reported 2Q EPS in August we believe performance sequentially improved 3QTD from 2Q (3Q SSS guidance is -LSD vs -8% 2Q comp) and we believe better performance has continued (excluding any hurricane impact) as products are resonating better with consumers. Note though August is traditionally a transitional month and smallest of the quarter. We also believe that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will have a ~1% impact on 3Q performance as 325 stores were closed. While there will likely continue to be environmental pressure in the short term, we expect topline to continue to improve in 2H with better product resulting in significant margin upside with cost-cutting/ operational initiatives.”,” FBR & Co’s analyst wrote.

Get Chico's FAS Inc. alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Chico’s FAS (CHS) opened at 8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.58 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Chico’s FAS’s (CHS) Buy Rating Reiterated at FBR & Co” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/chicos-fass-chs-buy-rating-reiterated-at-fbr-co.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 85.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.