Chevron Corporation (CVX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Get Chevron Corporation alerts:

Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX) traded down 1.286% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.055. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,561 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.85. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.956 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chevron Corporation (CVX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Company” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/chevron-corporation-cvx-earns-market-perform-rating-from-wells-fargo-company.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Chevron Corporation’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $248,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,312 shares of company stock worth $8,008,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.