Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 1,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,069.98 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Societe Generale set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,057.04.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 0.81% on Friday, hitting $993.18. 837,345 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $945.63 and its 200 day moving average is $936.12. The stock has a market cap of $688.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $743.59 and a one year high of $1,008.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

