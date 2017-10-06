Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (CQH) versus Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (NYSE: CQH) and Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Golar LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings does not pay a dividend. Golar LNG Partners pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings and Golar LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings 0 4 0 0 2.00 Golar LNG Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings is more favorable than Golar LNG Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings and Golar LNG Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings $20.34 million 288.20 N/A N/A N/A Golar LNG Partners $466.14 million 3.51 $388.08 million $2.81 8.25

Golar LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings and Golar LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings 88.04% 16,861.22% 3,028.20% Golar LNG Partners 43.94% 31.69% 9.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Golar LNG Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings beats Golar LNG Partners on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (Cheniere Holdings) is a limited liability company. The Company’s business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Energy Patners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) limited partner common units, Class B units and subordinated units (collectively, the Cheniere Partners units), along with cash or other property that it receives as distributions in respect of such units. Cheniere Partners is developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the Sabine-Neches Waterway less than four miles from the Gulf Coast adjacent to the existing regasification facilities through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (SPL). Cheniere Partners owns and operates the liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. (SPLNG).

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The Company operates through the LNG market segment. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers. The Company’s FSRU vessels include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, NR Satu, Golar Igloo and Golar Eskimo. Its FSRU vessels have a total capacity of approximately 846,000 cubic meters. The Company’s LNG carriers include Golar Mazo, Methane Princess, Golar Grand and Golar Maria. Its LNG carriers have a total capacity of over 564,400 cubic meters.

