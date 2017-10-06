Chemring Group plc (CHG) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.79) to GBX 225 ($2.98) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s current price.

CHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.72) price target on shares of Chemring Group plc in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Panmure Gordon lifted their price target on shares of Chemring Group plc from GBX 190 ($2.52) to GBX 216 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on shares of Chemring Group plc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.20 ($2.80).

Shares of Chemring Group plc (LON CHG) opened at 171.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.95. Chemring Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 140.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 208.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 478.88 million.

